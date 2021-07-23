This food truck uses family recipes, and nothing is pre-packaged

The Hungry Calypso Food Truck uses family recipes that are made with fresh produce -- nothing is pre-packaged.

Owner Dana Nibler says in the Caribbean you don't have large distribution networks for food, so as a result everything is made from scratch. She says, "Canned anything in the Caribbean is not seen as authentic."

The Hungry Calypso is big on eating healthy, but also want it to taste really good.

The Jerk Chicken and Cuban dish (The Bowl of Pigs) are fan favorites.

They also carry vegan options as well, like the Jerk Portobello Mushroom Plate that is to die for!

Caribbean cuisine is comforting and all about family. The dishes are not too spicy, so even the kiddos will enjoy them. But, Dana says, "For those troopers who enjoy spicier dishes, let the chef know and we got you!"

For more information visit @thehungrycalypso on Facebook.

