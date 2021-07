For Food Truck Friday, the World's Best Corn Dogs truck pulled up.

Owner Russ Relyea and employee Kami Graham says they think of themselves as "The Love Truck"... it's all about love for their customers.

Russ says they love what they get to do everyday, sharing the love of corn dogs.

And, they were voted "The Best Food Truck in Utah in 2020!

You can learn more about them on their website worldsbestcorndogs.com and on Facebook and Instagram @worldsbestcorndogs.