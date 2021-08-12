This FREE Mental Health Services Summit will connect individuals with available resources

Knowing how to access mental health resources has never been more important, and Intermountain Healthcare's Mental Health Services Awareness Summit is designed to help connect individuals with available resources.

Whether it's a global pandemic, loss of a loved one, struggles with body image, or the challenges associated with addiction, a person's mental health can change quickly and impact all areas of their life.

Connecting a person with the right resources can literally be life-changing and even lifesaving.

When employees are dealing with mental health challenges, their work performance can suffer. But many don't feel safe discussing the topic or disclosing their challenges to their boss or other company leader.

"Executives across the business world need to focus on providing a more psychologically safe environment for their employees to be able to disclose or discuss mental health conditions," said James Hadlock, CEO Blunovus.

"Whether you're the president of the company, an HR leader, a wellness professional or company employee, we all need to advocate for a more connected, supportive and emotionally healthy workplace," says Hadlock, who battled mental illness and substance abuse himself before starting his company.

The Intermountain Mental Health Services Summit is free and will take place on Thursday, August 19, from 3 to 8:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley University Clarke Building, as well as online for those wishing to join remotely.

The event is open to anyone in Utah who would like to know more about the resources available to those struggling with mental health challenges. Opportunities include speakers, breakout classes, information booths, and more.

Keynote speakers include Christena Huntsman Durham, Mark H. Rapaport, MD, and G. Sheldon Martin, MD. A complete list of speakers and presenters is available at utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight.

Partners for the event include Intermountain Healthcare, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, Utah Valley University, United Way, Blunovus, and Encircle.

Face coverings and vaccination prior to the event are encouraged.

For those attending in-person, Spanish interpretation will be provided.

For more details, registration information, and links to the live streams, go to utahvalleyhospital.org/mentalhealthnight or call 801-357-7766.

