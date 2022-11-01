Watch Now
This fresh salsa is made in small batches by a Utah family

Sauced Up Salsa
Sauced Up Salsa is a locally-owned small business that makes small salsa batches.
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 17:01:22-04

Sauced Up Salsa is a Utah family's business that makes small batches of their award-winning salsa.

They have a 5-Star Rating on Google, are a BBB-accredited business and have won "Best Fresh Salsa Overall" and Runner Up at Sauce Lake City hosted by Chili Beak and Harmons. Award in Entrepreneurship and Creativity.

Owner George Bush says each small batch of the salsa is hand-crafted using top-quality handpicked ingredients, fire-roasted paired with the perfect blend of spices.

You can find them in three local hotels, Solitude Mountain Resort and at saucedupsalsa.com.

