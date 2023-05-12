This golden doodle puppy would be the perfect fit for an active family

Harvey is our Pet of the Week!

He's a 14-week-old golden doodle puppy.

He's very playful and would love to be adopted by a family that is active.

Harvey has very good manners, he's already house trained and kennel trained.

He's neutered, chipped and has had three sets of vaccinations already.

He doesn't shed, but he does need grooming.

If you'd like to learn more, visithearts4paws.org and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at a FREE Family Fun and Dogs event on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11-4pm at Mountain View Baptist Church at 2585 East 3000 North (Hwy 193) in Layton.

There will be a Dog Fun Zone, K9 Demos, Adoptions, Costume Contests, 45+ Fun Booths, Tasty Food Trucks, a PAWesome DJ, FREE raffle and tons of prizes too.

