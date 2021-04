You could call Daisy a "Golden Girl". She's about 10 years old, or so. So, she's ready to find a home to live out her golden years.

Daisy is a real sweetheart who would love to be your BFF.

She loves to go on walks and is in great health!

Daisy just had a dental and is vaccinated and chipped.

If you'd like more information fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.