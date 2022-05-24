This grandpa refers to his 700,000 TikTok followers as his grandkids

There's something so warm and comforting about grandparents. That may be one of the reasons why one grandpa is getting a lot of attention on social media.

we learn how Grandpa G is proving that you can do anything you want at any age.

Most of the social media influencers you see are young and trendy, but Grandpa G is breaking that mold.

This unlikely influencer is 84 years old, Chicago-based Norman Brazelton aka Grandpa G.

His TikTok following is more than 700,000 strong and he refers to every one of them as his grandkids.

Grandpa G says, "You get to be my age and you think, you know, that's it... all the good days are behind you know, but TikTok gave you that promise, that you still got a chance. You can still make somebody happy."

And he's making lots of people happy. With the help of his wife, his daughter and his granddaughters, he takes what's trending on the app, and then adds their own content.

