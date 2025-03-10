This granola is hand-baked in small batches in Park City

Park City Granola is made right here in Utah, in small batches so all that yummy goodness stays inside.

Owner Kathy Santangelo says they have seven products including five kinds of granola, a nut mix, and a trail mix.

They are great to eat alone, but you can also use them on top of yogurt or ice cream.

Kathy says she loves to have Brie cheese with the nuts.

And, you can add the granola to a smoothie for a little crunch.

Kathy shared some recipes:

Yogurt parfait in jelly jars

Easy and delicious fruit compote:

1 cup strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup Cranberry juice

Heat on the stove over medium-low flame. Allow fruits to bake down, and press with spatula. Stir frequently. Continue to press fruit with spatula to flatten. Can use a potato masher if preferred.

Continue for about 30 minutes until a thick liquid is formed.

Set aside and let cool

Create each parfait with layers-

Begin w/yogurt on bottom

Add layer of fruit compote

Add layer of Old Town Original granola (or granola of choice)

Stop here for small servings or layer yogurt and granola again for larger containers.

If using jelly jars, add lid.

Store in refrigerator - ready to eat!

Classic Smoothie with Granola

1 Banana

3-5 strawberries, about 1/2 cup

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup raspberries

1 cup cranberry juice or orange juice

1 cup Greek yogurt or yogurt of choice

1/2 cup Old Town Original granola + 2 TB (hold for topping)

ice cubes - 4-6

Mix ingredients in a blender until smooth. Add more yogurt or less juice depending on personal desired thickness. Can substitute other fruits for berries as desired.

Top with 2 Tablespoons Old Town Original granola and enjoy

You can find more at parkcitygranola.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.