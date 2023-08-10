Watch Now
This granola recipe can be a healthy breakfast or a snack over Greek yogurt

Coconut, Cherry & Almond Granola recipe
This recipe is perfect for a filling breakfast or a healthy snack.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 16:16:13-04

Ruthie Knudsen, with Cooking with Ruthie, says she loves this recipe as a healthy and filling breakfast or over Greek yogurt as a mid-afternoon or late-evening snack.

Coconut, Cherry & Almond Granola Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 cups old fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
  • 1/2 cup honey or agave
  • 1/2 cup almond butter
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1 cup dried cherries

Instructions

Preheat oven 325 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine almond butter, coconut oil, honey/agave, and vanilla; mix well.

Add oats, cinnamon, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and toasted coconut; stir to coat.

Spray half sheet pan with cooking spray.

Spread granola evenly on pan.

Bake 15 minutes; stirring twice.

Let cool and stir in cherries.

Store in an air tight container.

You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.

