This granola recipe can be a healthy breakfast or a snack over Greek yogurt

Ruthie Knudsen, with Cooking with Ruthie, says she loves this recipe as a healthy and filling breakfast or over Greek yogurt as a mid-afternoon or late-evening snack.

Coconut, Cherry & Almond Granola Recipe

Ingredients



4 cups old fashioned rolled oats

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/2 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/2 cup honey or agave

1/2 cup almond butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup dried cherries

Instructions

Preheat oven 325 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl combine almond butter, coconut oil, honey/agave, and vanilla; mix well.

Add oats, cinnamon, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and toasted coconut; stir to coat.

Spray half sheet pan with cooking spray.

Spread granola evenly on pan.

Bake 15 minutes; stirring twice.

Let cool and stir in cherries.

Store in an air tight container.

You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.