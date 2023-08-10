This granola recipe can be a healthy breakfast or a snack over Greek yogurt

Ruthie Knudsen, with Cooking with Ruthie, says she loves this recipe as a healthy and filling breakfast or over Greek yogurt as a mid-afternoon or late-evening snack.
Coconut, Cherry & Almond Granola Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 1/2 cup toasted coconut flakes
- 1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
- 1/2 cup honey or agave
- 1/2 cup almond butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 cup dried cherries
Instructions
Preheat oven 325 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl combine almond butter, coconut oil, honey/agave, and vanilla; mix well.
Add oats, cinnamon, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and toasted coconut; stir to coat.
Spray half sheet pan with cooking spray.
Spread granola evenly on pan.
Bake 15 minutes; stirring twice.
Let cool and stir in cherries.
Store in an air tight container.
You can get more delicious recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.