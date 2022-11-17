This Green Bean and Hazelnut Salad is what your Thanksgiving table needs

Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons joined us with her recipe for Green Bean and Hazelnut Salad, a perfect addition to any Thanksgiving meal.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons hazelnuts, toasted

¾ pound green beans, stemmed and cut in half diagonally

2 teaspoons Dijon

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced on a bias

**optional garnish: shaved parmesan

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Roast hazelnuts until fragrant and gold brown, about 15 minutes. Set them aside to cool; then place them in a towel and rub between palms to loosen skins. Roughly chop and set aside.

3. Blanch beans in salted water until tender, about 4-6 minutes; shock briefly.

4. While beans are boiling, make the dressing in a large salad bowl by whisking Dijon, balsamic, honey, garlic and shallot. Slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified.

5. Once the beans have slightly cooled from blanching, add the beans and sliced celery to the dressing and toss altogether. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with parmesan if desired.

For more recipes please visit harmonsgrocery.com.

