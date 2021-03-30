This healthcare clinic offers patients more of a choice in their own care

Prime Meridian Healthcare is a comprehensive primary care clinic that offers integrative services.

Dr. Brannick Riggs, MD, joined us in the doTERRA Lounge to talk more about what that means.

Dr. Riggs says at Prime Meridian they take care of their patients' immediate needs: strep throat, a broken bone, chronic illnesses and more. But, they go beyond that with every patient to focus on the bigger picture to understand the true state of the patient's health.

"Someone may come in with chronic knee pain, or consistent migraines, which we address, but we may realize that sleep and diet are a main contributor to the patient's symptoms. We customize a plan that offers integrative services: physical therapy, acupuncture, health coaching, lifestyle modifications, etc. to help regain health," says the doctor.

They differentiate themselves from others in the industry in three distinct ways:

Reverse their course of chronic disease Reduce the need for prescription drugs And reclaim their health and quality of life

That may include doctors writing a prescription or even working with patients on a more natural method, like essential oils. They also offer integrative therapies including medical acupuncture, physical therapy, health coaching and nutrition, stress and pain management.

Prime Meridian combines the best of science and nature to provide patients with a choice in their treatment and care.

You can learn more about Prime Meridian Healthcare at pmhclinics.com, on Facebook @pmhclinics or by calling 385-440-1400.