This holiday, many parents are shopping for toys that get their kids up and moving

Today's families expect a lot from their kids' toys and will be seeking out toys that help them play and learn together, according to a recent Toy Association survey of U.S. parent.

It found this holiday, many will be shopping for toys that get kids up and moving and promote tactile play.

Jennifer Lynch, a Toy Trend Specialist, joined mom Allison Croghan with a few options that hit the mark.

Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddles Party, Hasbro

3+, $39.99

Join the fun with Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party interactive doll. The interactive electronic toy will talk, play, sing, and dance with little ones to spark imagination and get them moving and grooving.

The 12-inch tall Peppa doll comes with more than 55 sounds, phrases, and reactions to offer so many ways for kids to play with their best friend, Peppa!

Kids can easily switch between two play modes by placing Peppa's iconic yellow boots on to activate her Muddy Puddles game mode or removing them to activate her Party-themed sounds and phrases.

Hatchimals Alive Mystery Hatch, Spin Master

5+, $59.99

With 100+ sounds & reactions, these Hatchimals need your love & care to bring them to life. Who's inside? It's a surprise! Inside the egg is 1 of 2 characters, each with unique details.

You need to love your Hatchimal to life. Cuddle, tap, lift & rock the Hatchimals egg until it glows rainbow – magical mist builds the anticipation & your Hatchimals will sing "Hatchy" Birthday as they pop out of the egg.

Once your Hatchimal friend has been hatched you can feed, pet, tickle, teach your friend to talk, play peek-a-boo & more! She even flutters her wings, rocks & dances, too.

BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set, Hasbro

8+, $49.99

Celebrating 25-Years of BEYBLADE, Bey-fans, family and friends can experience the exhilarating thrill of the next generation of BEYBLADE toys with the BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set, packed with all you need to begin your quest for Beymastery.

The XTREME Beystadium features the new X-Celerator Rail Gear System to level up your game for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes, and three interchangeable components that make BEYBLADE Top assembly easy with a quick twist and two clicks.

This year, Hasbro launched the first-ever crossover BEYBLADE X Tops with premier collaboration brands TRANSFORMERS, Marvel and Star Wars. You can now experience the thrill of BEYBLADE X with fan-favorite heroes and villains across different galaxies.

You can also compete in BEYBLADE digital battles by scanning the code on the BEYBLADE X Tops to battle in the BEYBLADE X app (iOS and Android) and unleash your Top in a virtual battle with other Bladers worldwide, on the go!

Furlings, Funrise

3+, $39.99

Meet the Furlings from Funrise, the hottest new interactive plush toy taking the world by storm! Aspen, the adventurous Yeti, Finley, the loving dragon, and Cleo, the mischievous jackalope, captivate children with their curiously cute design, magically animated eyes, long whimsical tails, and irresistibly fluffy fur! These toys are the perfect companion and offer a tactile experience that kids who love stuffed animals will adore.

Packed with over 80 expressions, from giggles to playful growls, children will have endless surprises and joy with every interaction.

Press their belly to start the fun, shake for giggles and laughs, squeeze their ear for growls and press their nose for sneezes and roars. Then wrap the slap band tail around your arm for upside-down fun!

MEGA™ Fallout® Red Rocket Truck Stop, Mattel

$79.99, 17+

It's been 210 years since the Great War and the Sole Survivor just woke up. This collector building set recreates the iconic Red Rocket Truck Stop from Fallout 4 in stunning detail – including your first and fluffiest companion, Dogmeat.

Packed with in-game items like Nuka Cola bottles, posters, and bobbleheads, this set is a love letter to Fallout and an essential display piece for fans.

You can find more information at thegeniusofplay.org.