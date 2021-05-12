This home chef says she "just loves to cook for people"

Jessica Mansuetto was recently in a national cooking competition where she made it to the quarter finals and finished in third place.

She joined us to share one of her husband's favorite recipes.

Spicy Kale and Peanut Butter Tofu over Brown Rice



1 diced yellow onion

3 minced cloves garlic

1 pack of firm tofu (can use chicken instead if preferred)

1 roughly chopped bunch of kale

2 TBSP creamy peanut butter

1 TBSP tomato paste

1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes (mostly drained)

1.5 to 2.5 cups vegetable broth (or chicken broth)

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Half a lime to squeeze juice for garn

Chopped green onion for garnish

Brown rice

• An hour before you start cooking, drain your tofu, wrap it in a kitchen towel and place something heavy on top for 1 hour - you want to be sure to get as much liquid out as possible• After 1 hour, dice your tofu, cook it in the oven at 350 for 40 minutes flipping halfway through

• Cook brown rice the way you like (I prefer the instant pot)

• In a large pot add diced onion and garlic on medium heat until onion is translucent, (5-6 minutes)

• Add peanut butter, tomato paste, canned diced tomato and whisk until incorporated

• Add 1.5 cup of vegetable (or chicken broth) and red pepper flakes

o It should be a little thick but add more broth 1/4 cup at a time until you get the consistency you like

• Add kale, mix well and bring to a boil

• Lower heat, add the lid, and simmer for 15-20 minutes

• Add the cooked tofu, salt & pepper, mix well and simmer for 5 minutes

• Serve over brown rice, garnish with a squeeze of lime juice and green onions

