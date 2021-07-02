This home just listed in Alpine, Utah is "one in a million"

In this week's Real Estate Rundown we talked with agent Alen Kantarevic from UVO Realty One Group who has just listed a home in Alpine for $1,100,000.00.

It's on a .40 acre lot at 980 North Eastview Drive in Alpine, Utah 84004. The house has six bedrooms, three 1/2 baths, a two car garage and 5234 square feet.

Alen says Alpine is the perfect place to raise a family, he compares it to a small town with an updated feel.

You're three minutes away from American Fork Canyon where there are hiking and biking trails and waterfalls to enjoy.

Alpine also holds fun traditions like 'Alpine Days', music in the park, Monday night dinners and bands in the summer.

And American Fork is just a short drive away for shopping and restaurants.

Contact Alen at Alen.utahforsalehomes.com, on Instagram @alensellsutah and by phone: (801) 664-9028.