Flaming Homers Hot Sauce takes great pride in using minimal ingredients and the cleanest ingredients around.

The company are part of Utah's Own, made right here in the Beehive State.

The hot sauces contain no preservatives, no emulsifiers, no salt or sodium and no fat!

So, feel free to try a bottle or two for Cinco de Mayo.

You can find Flaming Homers at summer Farmers Markets and online at flaminghomers.com.