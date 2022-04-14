This important step in salary negotiations is usually mishandled

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Blog, in 2021 women's annual earnings were 82.3 percent of men's earnings.

"The Recruiter Guy" Bill Humbert joined us with three steps to create gender wage equality.

First, he says in 22 states, companies may no longer ask candidates for their current wage either on an application or during an interview. This is important because many companies give candidates a percent increase and Humbert says that perpetuates the wage gap.

Second, he says companies must be prohibited from requesting what a candidate's desired compensation is, for the same reason as above.

Third, Humbert says managers must be trained better to judge candidate skills with their current direct reports. Is the new person an upgrade over their current staff or does the new person have skills similar to other members. Then, the offer should be made accordingly.

From the beginning of the Covid-19 shutdown on March 15, 2020 to December 31, 2020, I Humbert says he coached 32 professionals to accept offers. Of those professionals, eleven received increases in compensation.

"One of those Professionals was a local professional woman. While she had Great Skills, her self-confidence was low. Using her experience and skills, I demonstrated that her value was greater than she thought (I could read the doubt in her face). Once she regained her confidence, she interviewed with her target company. Her offer was 30% more than her current salary with a potential bonus that would take her above 40%," he says.

Humbert says there is one important step in salary negotiation that professionals tend to mishandle. That is putting a number on the table. In negotiations, the first party to put a number on the table loses leverage, he says.

You can learn more by visiting: recruiterguy.com.

