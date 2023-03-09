This Irish Spicy Reuben Sandwich is great for lunch or dinner!

Ruthie Knudsen with Cooking with Ruthie, says her Irish Spicy Reuben Sandwich Recipe is a filling lunch or dinner.

The sandwich brings together Irish corned beef, Jewish rye, German sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.

Ingredients

4 slices marbled rye bread

1 pound thinly sliced corned beef

4 dill pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise

1/2 cup crispy sauerkraut, drained and pressed in paper towels

8 slices swiss cheese

3 tablespoons Kerrygold Irish butter

Caramelized Onions:

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup dry red wine

Spicy Sauce:

1/2 cup olive oil mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Irish cream style horseradish

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions

To make Spicy Sauce:

In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, sugar, and cayenne pepper; mix to combine.

To caramelize onions:

Heat oil in skillet over medium high heat, add onions, cook for 3 minutes until onions are nicely browned, stirring occasionally.

Add red wine and cook 2-3 minutes more; stirring constantly until wine evaporates and onions are soft.

Remove onions and set aside while warming the beef, add beef to pan; turning and heating through.

Remove beef from pan, reduce heat to medium low, and add one tablespoon butter to pan to melt.

To assemble sandwiches:

Butter one side of each slice of bread, place butter side down to two slices bread in pan, spread 2 tablespoons sauce on bread, layer 2 slices swiss cheese, half of the corned beef, 1/4 cup sauerkraut, 2 slices swiss cheese, layer of pickle slices, coat the top slices of bread with sauce and place on sandwiches.

Turn sandwich over, cook until browned, and warmed through. (cover with lid for 1 minute if needed)

Serve warm and Enjoy!

For more recipes visit cookingwithruthie.com.