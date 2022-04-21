This is a beautiful and healthy lunch that will satisfy

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us in the kitchen with a beautiful and healthy lunch recipe.

Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad in Avocado Recipe

Ingredients

2 cans albacore tuna, drained

4-5 sun-dried tomatoes, small diced

1/4 cup sliced olives

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

3 avocados, halved and pitted

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

olive oil drizzle and coarse sea salt for garnish

Instructions

In a small bowl combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, garlic and onion salt, mayonnaise and stir to combine.

Set avocado halves flesh side up on serving platter.

Place a scoop of tuna salad on each avocado half, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and coarse sea salt.

Serve and Enjoy your Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad in Avocado Recipe!

For more recipes, please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.