This is a beautiful and healthy lunch that will satisfy

Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 16:29:03-04

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us in the kitchen with a beautiful and healthy lunch recipe.

Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad in Avocado Recipe

Ingredients

2 cans albacore tuna, drained
4-5 sun-dried tomatoes, small diced
1/4 cup sliced olives
2 tablespoons parsley, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
3 avocados, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
olive oil drizzle and coarse sea salt for garnish

Instructions
In a small bowl combine tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, parsley, garlic and onion salt, mayonnaise and stir to combine.
Set avocado halves flesh side up on serving platter.
Place a scoop of tuna salad on each avocado half, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and coarse sea salt.
Serve and Enjoy your Sun-dried Tomato & Olive Tuna Salad in Avocado Recipe!

For more recipes, please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
