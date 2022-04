On this week in history a truly historic event for space travel.

The very first space shuttle launched and returned to Earth.

Space Shuttle Columbia blasted off on April 12, 1981 with a two-man crew on board and returned just about 54 hours later, on April 14, 1981.

In that time Columbia orbited the earth 36 times.

