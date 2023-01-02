This is a budget-friendly recipe: Fajita Roll Ups

The Brough Ranch is a family-owned cattle ranch in the foothills of the majestic East Humboldt Mountain Ranch.

It got its start in 1947 and is still in the family with Jordan and Kari Lyn Brough.

They joined us with a recipe using beef: Fajita Roll Ups.

Jordan and Kari Lyn say you can use carne asada, flank steak or skirt steak in the recipe.

Fajita Roll Ups

1 lb. Brough Ranch Carne Asada, skirt steak, or flank steak.

4 Tbs. of oil of your choice , divided

3 different colored large bell peppers, cut into thin strips

1 large purple onion, sliced into strips

a small bunch cilantro, chopped

2-4 Limes cut in quarters

Fajita seasoning mix :

1.5 tsp chili powder

1.5 tsp ground cumin

1.5 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Instructions:

Mix together all of the fajita seasoning in a small bowl and set aside.

To a skillet add 2 tablespoons of oil to a pan on medium heat.

Add sliced peppers and onions and half of the fajita seasoning mix.

Cook for 3-5 minutes until tender, remove from the pan and set aside.

Assembly:

Generously season each side of your Brough Ranch Beef with remaining seasoning.

Nicely lay your pepper and onions on one of the edges of the Beef and roll. Add a tooth pick or two to secure.

In the same skillet add remaining oil and heat on medium - medium high heat.

Add your beef roll up and cook for 2-4 minutes per side or until cooked until you reach Your desired liking.

Remove from heat add a sprinkle of fresh Cilantro, squirt of lime, and enjoy!

Brough Ranches is offering a discount code for our viewers. Use ThePlace13 at broughranch.com and recipe 10 percent off.