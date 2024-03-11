This is a busy time of year for the Salt Lake City Mission

The Salt Lake City Mission is gearing up for a busy Spring season.

Pastor Shawn Clay says with Easter on March 31 in 2024, they have some very special things planned.

They are preparing for special food box giveaway on March 29th, as well as a holiday meal that people can enjoy on Easter Sunday.

In addition to the hot meal, people who come will be given special gifts and other essential items.

The Salt Lake City Mission also provides food and the basics for people on other holidays including Mother's Day and Father's Day.

As Summer rolls around, Pastor Shawn says they will be holding charity events and this year they are switching things up.

Instead of a golf tournament to raise funds, they are going to do a more family-friendly event with a pickleball tournament.

All proceeds from that will go to support the Mission's annual back-to-school supply drive.

Salt Lake City Mission is always looking for people to help monetarily or through volunteering.

You can learn more at saltlakecitymission.org.

