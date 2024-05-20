Watch Now
This is a chocolate treat that feels too indulgent to be healthy

Chocolate Treat by Conquer You Cacao
When can you indulge in a chocolate treat and not feel guilty? With Conquer You Cacao.
Conquer You Cacao is a local Millcreek, Utah company that produces an all-organic blend of raw cacao, mushrooms and superfoods.

Cacao refers to the beans of the cacao tree, which are the primary ingredient used to make chocolate.

Cacao is a superfood, whose scientific name (Theobroma cacao) literally translates to "food of the gods", and is packed with over three-hundred nutrients and has 40 times the antioxidants of blueberries.

Taylor Cooper, founder of Conquer You Cacao has also developed a recipe for delicious, healthy chocolate treats.

This is his own secret recipe, but if you order and use code "FOX13" at conqueryoucacao.com, a recipe card will be sent with your order.

