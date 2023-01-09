This is a classic Mexican dish that's fun to make and delicious to eat

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Mexican Bunuelos

Ingredients

For the Bunuelos:

2 c. flour + extra as needed

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

3/4 c. warm water

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1/2 c. sugar + 1 Tbsp. cinnamon, mixed

Oil for frying

For the Sauce:

3 c. warm water

8 oz. piloncillo cone

1 cinnamon stick

1 whole clove

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

1. The dough can be made with a stand mixer and a dough hook. If you don't have one it can be done by hand as well. Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon to the bowl of the mixer with the dough hook. Mix until combined. Pour in the warm water and oil and mix 3-4 minutes or until a dough ball has formed. Add a little more flour if the dough is too sticky. Knead another 2 minutes until a soft, non-sticky dough ball has formed. Cover the dough and let it rest 30 minutes.

2. Divide the dough into 12 even dough balls. Roll them into tight ball shapes, cover them with a towel and rest another 20 minutes.

3. Make the sauce by adding the water, piloncillo cone, vanilla, cinnamon stick, and clove to a saucepan over medium high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil and stir occasionally to break up the piloncillo cone. Lower the heat and simmer 5-10 minutes, or until the mixture thickens a little. Set aside.

4. Prepare to fry the bunuelos by adding a half inch of oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Heat the oil to 350-375 degrees. Working on one dough ball at a time, dip one into some flour to coat and then flat with your fingers. Place the dough on a work surface and roll thin with a rolling pin. Carefully place the dough in the hot oil and use a spatula to press down on the dough as it cooks to prevent large bubbles from forming in the dough. Fry for 2 minutes per side. Remove it from the oil and place on a wire rack. While it is still warm, sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar to both sides. Repeat with the remaining dough.

5. Serve the bunuelos drizzled with some of the piloncillo sauce. Enjoy!

