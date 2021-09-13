This is a classic sub sandwich that you can make at home

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Cheesy Baked Meatball Sub

Ingredients

½ small onion, grated

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

¼ c. fresh parsley, chopped

½ c. grated parmesan cheese

1 ½ lb. ground beef

½ c. Italian bread crumbs

1 lg. egg

1 tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese

24 oz. jar favorite marinara sauce

8 submarine rolls

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Coat a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine the onion, garlic, parsley, parmesan, breadcrumbs, egg, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in a bowl. Use a wooden spoon and mix to combine. Add the ground beef and use your clean or gloved hands to mix just until combined.

3. Pour half of the marinara sauce in the prepared baking dish. Use an ice cream or similar size scoop to make meatballs and place them in the baking dish. Evenly pour the rest of the marinara over the meatballs. Place in the oven to bake 25-30 minutes or until the interior of the meatballs reaches 155.

4. Remove the meatballs from the oven and turn the heat up to broil. Split the rolls with a serrated knife though not cutting all the way through. Place the rolls on a sheet pan and put 3-4 meatballs per roll along with some sauce. Top them with shredded mozzarella cheese and then place them in the middle rack of the oven. Watch them as they cook until the cheese is melty. Remove them from the oven and serve and enjoy!

