This is a delicious chicken and rice recipe and bonus, you only need one pan!

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for One Pan Lemon Chicken and Rice.

One Pan Lemon Chicken and Rice

For the Chicken

4-6 bone-in chicken thighs

2 lemons zested and juiced

1 Tbsp. oregano

1 Tbsp. garlic

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Lemon slices as needed

For the Rice:

1 c. rice

2 Tbsp. oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 c. chicken broth

1 Tbsp. dried oregano

3/4 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the chicken, add the lemon juice and zest, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper to a zipper bag with the chicken. Mix to coat the chicken. Place in the fridge to marinate 1 hour or up to overnight.

2. Heat an oven safe skillet over medium high heat. Add the oil to the pan as it heats. Once hot, add the chicken thighs skin side down reserving the marinade for later. Cook 6-8 minutes or until the skin is completely crisped up. Flip the chicken and cook another minute or two. Remove the chicken from the pan.

3. Add in the onion and cook until the onions are translucent. Add in the salt, pepper, and oregano. Add the rice and cook for a few minutes stirring often or until the rice starts to lightly toast. Add in the broth and leftover marinade. Once simmering add in the chicken skin side up. Cover the pan completely and place in the oven bake for 30 minutes.

4. Remove it from the oven, add some lemon slices to the top of the chicken. Place it back in the oven uncovered for another 10 minutes. Serve garnished with parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.