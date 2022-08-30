This is a full-service unique wedding boutique

Micro weddings and elopements are becoming the choice of a lot of newly engaged couples.

A Moment in Time takes elements of each of them to create an affordable and environmentally sustainable alternative to a traditional wedding.

They take care of everything... the venue, decor, florals and food and drinks.

The couple only needs to provide their legal marriage license and their guests.

A Moment in Time events are put on by BluBrd Weddings for coordination and planning. The Wild Oak is the venue and does the decor, florals and food and Tin Barrel Beverage Bar takes care of bartending and the cocktail hour.

Couples and up to 40 guests reserve 1.5 hour time slots on a wedding boutique date. They'll experience an intimate ceremony, followed by a fun and tasty cocktail hour. During the cocktail hour, the couple is able to sneak away for a private photo shoot.

The next events are scheduled for October 15 and November 2. However, if couples are not able to book either of these dates, there will be more added.

You can learn more by visiting: utahweddingboutique.com.