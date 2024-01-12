This is a good weekend to be indoors, how about a movie?

Streaming on hallmarkchannel.com is the family drama "The Way Home." Three generations of women living together in a small farm town embark on an enlightening journey through time as they learn how to find their way back to each other. Tony says, ""The Way Home" is not a typical Hallmark offering. The series is well written and explores one family's relationships and dynamics over decades. There are a few pacing problems but not enough to matter." He gives it a "B" and it's rated TV-PG.

In selected theaters is the musical revisit to "Mean Girls." New student Cady is welcomed into the top of the school's social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George. Tony says, " If you are a fan of the original "Mean Girls," I think you'll be very happy with this musical version. The story is updated enough not to feel stale all the while keeping focused on what made the original work." He gives it a "B" and it's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Netflix is the controversial film "May / December" starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple begins to buckle under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. Tony says, " Although the acting is superb, "May / December" is top heavy and tedious." He gives it a "C" and it's rated R.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.