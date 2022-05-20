This is a good weekend to exit your house and get outdoors

Exit Outdoors can help you exit your house and have fun in the outdoors.

From eBikes to pedal bikes, they've got a big selection. And, right now with gas prices so high... they are a great way to get around town or to commute to work.

Exit Outdoors also does repairs on bikes quickly, usually within just two or three days at great prices.

They also have skating supplies. You can customize a board or pick out a completed one.

Don't forget the protection to keep your head, knees and elbows safe.

Exit Outdoors has locations in Holladay and Draper. Find more information at exitoutdoors.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.