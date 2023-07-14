This is a good weekend to stay inside your cool house and stream!

It's going to be hot outside, so why not stay in the cool and catch up on some shows from your own couch.

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with some reviews of streaming series.

First, hitting its second season on STARZ is the adult comedy "Minx". It takes place in 1970s Los Angeles and is about an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first adult magazine for women. Tony says "Minx" is a high concept comedy about 15 years too late. He says, "The comedy and situations in the series are too forced the the writing keeps hitting one over the head to remind us this takes place in the 1970s." Minx is rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "C".

Next up, the second season of modern western "Joe Pickett" streaming on Paramount+. It follows a game warden and his family during a changing political and socioeconomic climate in a small rural town. Tony says "Joe Pickett" has good, solid acting and better-than-expected writing. He says, "Joe Pickett is a very watchable family-friendly series." It is rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "B".

Lastly, streaming on Apple TV+ is the second season of the epic sci-fi series "Foundation" based on Isaac Asimov's series of books. Tony says "Foundation" is a dazzling and complicated sci-fi series powerfully acted and filmed. "If you love intricate and deep science fiction check this one out," he says. "Foundation" is rated TV-14 and Tony gives it an "A".

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

