This is a Grammy-award-winning opera that anyone will enjoy (not only opera lovers)

Get your tickets now to the upcoming Utah Opera performance of Mason Bates & Mark Campbell's The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs.

This Grammy-award-winning, "totally user-friendly" opera (Los Angeles Times) is a smart and sleek take on the entrepreneur who changed our modern world forever.

Steve Jobs relentlessly dedicated himself to creating the perfect device while wrestling with his own imperfections.

He created technology to connect us all while struggling to connect with those around him.

Faced with his mortality, Jobs re-visits moments that shaped his life—from a young romance to his dramatic fall from the C-suite—and circles back with newfound understanding.

John Moore makes his Utah Opera debut in the lead role and—according to composer Mason Bates—"so vividly creates the lead role that, by the end, you will be half-certain you are witnessing the man himself."

The production runs May 6-14, 2023 at Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City and you can get a 20 percent discount by using promotion code STEVEJOBS20 at Utahopera.org.