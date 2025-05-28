This is a great time to get a heat pump installed in your home

This is a great time of year to get a heat pump installed on your home, but make sure you get the right contractor!

Morgan Saxton found out that Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart's Program has a pro contractor network.

Jessical Dalton, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power says, "They've already jumped through the hoops to make sure they're rebate experts, so you don't have to do anything else as a homeowner."

That means they take care of all the paperwork for you!

One of those pros, Jared Corpron, says they use a "decision tree" to help a customer decide what will work for them.

Then, the installation only takes about a day or two, and homeowners don't need to be home.

You can find all the information at Wattsmarthomes.com.