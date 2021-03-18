This is a great time to plan a spring break trip #InUtah

This is a great year to plan a spring break getaway #InUtah.

We talked with Pitt Grewe, Director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation who says most ski resorts in the state are open until mid-April. And, spring is typically the time when they are less busy. Ski Utah has all the information you need to see closing dates.

Outdoor recreation has been very popular this past year. So, Grewe says now is the time to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.

He says why not use that stimulus money to book a trip with a professional guide? There are guided tours in rafting, canyoneering, bike riding, ATV riding and more.

You can also book a campsite, a cabin or a yurt at recreation.gov.

But whatever you are planning to do, make sure you take advantage of the local businesses around the state.

Grewe suggests to plan to eat a meal or two in a local restaurant. Also, don't buy all your supplies and food before you leave, save some of that money to support the community you are visiting or passing through.

For more information please visit inutah.org.