This is a healthy and filling lunch or light dinner recipe

Ruthie Knudsen, Cooking with Ruthie, says her Grilled Pear Cucumber Flatbread recipe is a healthy and filling lunch or light dinner recipe.

Ingredients

4 pieces whole grain flatbread

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups shaved cucumber, approx 2 cucumbers

2 ripe pears, cored and thinly sliced lengthwise

1/2 cup toasted pine nuts

1/2 cup chevre cheese, soft goat cheese

sea salt to taste

2-3 tablespoons olive oil for serving

Instructions

Preheat grill on medium high.

(or flatbreads can be toasted under the oven broiler, if preferred)

Brush 2 tablespoons olive oil on tops of the 4 pieces of flatbread.

Place oil side down on grill and cook 2-3 minutes or until grill marked and warmed.

Remove flatbreads and add toppings:

Layer cucumber slices, add pear slices, dabs of chevre cheese, sprinkle with toasted pinenuts.

Sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle with olive oil.

Serve and Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at cookingwithruthie.com.