This is a Mac and Cheese recipe that includes a flavor of fall

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Ingredients

1 lb. rotini pasta, raw

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

1 Tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. mustard powder

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

2 1/2 c. milk

1 medium butternut squash

1 lb. cheddar, grated

1/4 c. seasoned breadcrumbs

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Fill a large pot with salted water and bring to a boil. Peel and cube the squash then add it to the boiling water. Boil 10-15 minutes or until the squash are fork tender. Fish out the squash and drain, leaving the water in the pot. Cook the pasta in the same water per package directions.

2. As the pasta cooks mash the squash and take out 3 cups. Keep the rest for another purpose. Drain the pasta. To a clean pot over medium heat, add the butter and flour. Whisk to combine and cook 1-2 minutes. Add in the seasonings and then the milk, whisking as you pour it in. Bring it to a simmer. It should be thickening up at this point. Continue to stir often as you let it simmer over medium-low heat for 5 minutes.

3. Turn off the heat, then add in the cheese. Whisk until completely melted in. Whisk in the mashed squash. Pour the mixture into a greased 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle on the breadcrumbs then place in the oven to bake for 20 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are brown and the mac and cheese are bubbling.

4. Serve and enjoy!

