This is a perfect recipe for game day or any party

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Dutch Oven Nachos

Ingredients



2 tbsp. oil, divided in half

1 lb. ground beef

¼ c. onion, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 packet taco seasoning

1/3 c. water

8 oz. bag tortilla chips

1 (7.75 oz.) can El Pato hot tomato sauce

1 c. shredded Mexican blend cheese

1 (14.5 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ c. sliced black olives

1 lg. avocado, cubed

1 bunch green onions, chopped

Pickled jalapenos, chopped cilantro, lime wedges and sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. In a saute pan over med-high heat, add the 1 tbsp. oil ground beef and onion. Cook and crumble until the beef is browned. Drain off the excess fat. Add a little salt and pepper to the beef along with the taco seasoning and water. Stir and cook until any excess moisture is evaporated. Set aside.

2. Add the rest of the oil to a dutch oven or heavy pot. Place 1/3 of the chips in the pot topped with 1/3 of the tomato sauce, beans, cheese, meat, avocado and green onions. Make two more layers the same way. Put the lid on the pot and place in the oven to bake 10 minutes or until the cheese is melty.

3. Remove from the oven and garnish with jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream and limes. Enjoy!

