This is a powerful all-electric crossover!

Nissan has entered the electric vehicle space with their all new crossover: the Ariya.

This vehicle offers the latest in technology including a connected, intuitive 12.3-inch display.

Ariya’s head-up display boasts one of the largest full-color displays in the market.

The Ariya also provides exceptional comfort, control and performance with available e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The system applies independent brake control at each of the four wheels to maximize the cornering force generated by each one.

The Ariya is just as sleek on the inside as it is on the outside and offers customizable options depending on the trim level.

The vehicle platform also allowed designers to take new approaches to existing components.

EV’s are not your traditional purchase, so Nissan offers a program for Ariya customers to help you feel secure and safe on the roadway for years to come.

