This is a simple recipe when you want a light dinner

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Chicken and Feta Pasta.

Ingredients:



1 lb. bowtie pasta

2-3 lbs. chicken tenderloins, tendon removed

1 tsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 +_ 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. oil

4 Tbsp. butter

10 oz. grape tomatoes, halved

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

5 oz. baby spinach

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1/2 c. chicken broth

1/4 c. pasta water

12 oz. crumbled feta cheese

Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Cook the pasta to package directions in salted water. Reserve ¼ c. of the water once the pasta is done. Drain the pasta then place it in a bowl and toss it in a little oil to prevent sticking. Cover and set aside.

2. Season the chicken tenders evenly with the smoked paprika, Italian seasoning, ½ tsp. kosher salt, and ¼ tsp. pepper. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil then add the chicken in a single layer. If not possible cook them in 2 stages. Cook them on the first side for 4-5 minutes without disturbing to allow them to brown up. Flip them and cook another 4-5 minutes or until the internal temperature of the tenders reaches 160 degrees.

3. Remove the chicken from the pan and then add the butter. Once melted, add the grape tomatoes and garlic. Season with the second ¼ tsp. of salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the tomatoes start to break down. Add the lemon juice and zest and then the broth and pasta water. Cook until the liquid starts to simmer.

4. Add the spinach and cook until the spinach wilts. Add the pasta and feta to the pan and toss until combined. Serve the pasta warm with a few chicken tenders on top. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

