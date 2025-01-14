This is a whole new spin on paint night: Paint Your Own Pet!

Everyone loves their pets, so why not create a work of art to hang on your wall? You can at a "Paint Your Pet" night.

Anika Ferguson with Flowerstone Studio says all you need to do is email her a photo of your pet at flowerstone.studio@gmail.com. She will draw the outline for you.

Then, on January 17, 2025, she will coach you through the fun part — painting! (There's another Paint Your Pet Night in February too).

Anika says they make it easy and fun and she can do all kinds of animals from birds to snakes to cats and dogs, horses and more!

You can take a variety of classes at Flowerstone Studio, including resin, alcohol inks, wire-wrapped jewelry, wood carving, colored pencils, kintsugi, watercolor and more.

She finds local artist who teach their specialties.

You can learn more at flowerstonestudio.com.