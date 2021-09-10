This is an all-natural dessert that you'll feel good about eating!

Eleanor's Cream Food Truck was founded by brother and sister team Marc Favreau and Rachel Knight.

Their truck serves up Coconut Cream, a unique, simple frozen dessert that is made with simple ingredients, with no artificial flavors or coloring.

They say it's a dessert you'll actually feel good about eating!

Instead of churning like ice cream, their coconut cream base is frozen into a block and then shaved into delicate ribbons.

They have a rotating menu of flavors: Coconut, Cacao, Blueberry, Roasted Banana, Lucuma, Lemon, Date, Cinnamon Date, Cacao Date, Raspberry.

You can find Eleanor's Cream at BYU Football Games, Food Truck Round-Ups in Salt Lake and Utah Counties and Brick and Mortar Pop-ups in Lehi.

Check out their Instagram @eleanors.coconut.cream for weekly specials and flavors.

For more information please visit: EleanorsCream.com.