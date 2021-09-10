Watch
The Place

Actions

This is an all-natural dessert that you'll feel good about eating!

items.[0].videoTitle
This is a dessert you'll feel good about eating.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 16:16:07-04

Eleanor's Cream Food Truck was founded by brother and sister team Marc Favreau and Rachel Knight.

Their truck serves up Coconut Cream, a unique, simple frozen dessert that is made with simple ingredients, with no artificial flavors or coloring.

They say it's a dessert you'll actually feel good about eating!

Instead of churning like ice cream, their coconut cream base is frozen into a block and then shaved into delicate ribbons.

They have a rotating menu of flavors: Coconut, Cacao, Blueberry, Roasted Banana, Lucuma, Lemon, Date, Cinnamon Date, Cacao Date, Raspberry.

You can find Eleanor's Cream at BYU Football Games, Food Truck Round-Ups in Salt Lake and Utah Counties and Brick and Mortar Pop-ups in Lehi.

Check out their Instagram @eleanors.coconut.cream for weekly specials and flavors.

For more information please visit: EleanorsCream.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere