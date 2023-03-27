Watch Now
This is an easy way to clean out your closet and make some money

Indy Clover
This is a great way to clean out your closets and earn some cash.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:52:42-04

Indy Clover rents out 68 booths every week to new customers who want to sell the clothes they no longer wear!

Jenny went to Indy Clover to find out how it works. Kamryn Worthington says you are only required to set up your booth once and take it down once.

The employees will sell and manage the booth for the week.

Booth rentals are $30 for the week and Indy Clover sellers make two-thirds the worth of the clothing.

You can learn more and find a location near you at indyclover.com.

