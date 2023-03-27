This is an easy way to clean out your closet and make some money

Indy Clover rents out 68 booths every week to new customers who want to sell the clothes they no longer wear!

It's an easy way to clean out your closet and make some money.

Jenny went to Indy Clover to find out how it works. Kamryn Worthington says you are only required to set up your booth once and take it down once.

The employees will sell and manage the booth for the week.

Booth rentals are $30 for the week and Indy Clover sellers make two-thirds the worth of the clothing.

You can learn more and find a location near you at indyclover.com.