This is an opportunity to help those who are vulnerable in our community

Volunteers of America Utah provides critically needed resources for vulnerable people. Every year they feed and shelter thousands and provide help they need to improve their lives and increase their self reliance.

Over the next two weeks, you have the opportunity to help them.

Doug Boudreaux, VP of Sales for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says, "I am a board member with Volunteers of American - and I can't think of a nonprofit that does more to help people recover from addiction, homelessness and mental illness."

September is National Recovery Month, and opioid-related overdoses have significantly increased in Utah during the pandemic.

Geoff Doiron with Volunteers of American Utah says they have multiple programs to help, but they could also use some help from the community.

With the pandemic, they decided to go virtual with their annual fundraiser called "The Silver Spurs Round-up!".

Money raised with help them continue to provide life-changing services and direction for men and women.

You can give right now until September 30, 2021. No gift is too small or too big. Donating is easy, just visit voaut.org/roundupnow.

If you donate $100 or more, you will be entered into a drawing to win a signed Jazz basketball and get two tickets to a Jazz game. The winner will be announced on October 1, 2021.