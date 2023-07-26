This is how traffickers commonly lure children into human trafficking

Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery and it is a worldwide problem. And yes, it does happen here in Utah.

Human trafficking includes sex trafficking, forced labor, illegal adoptions and creating or selling child pornography.

Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide.

Most people don't realize that kids are being trafficked right from their own homes.

Sarah Kimmel, with Family Tech, joined us with some important information for parents.

She says the most common way for traffickers to lure vulnerable individuals into human trafficking is by striking up a conversation with them.

Eventually they'll request inappropriate images and then blackmail the child to traffic them or get more images.

Sarah told us to watch out for these warning signs:



Never take an online conversation private with someone you don't know

Don't respond to texts from unsolicited sources

Never send inappropriate photos to anyone, even if you think they are private or will "disappear" (installing an app like Canopy can help protect against this)

Watch for "grooming" warning signs (building a relationship of trust around a "common" interest, separating you from others (parents, friends, etc.), increasingly pushing the line of comfort.

You can find more practical advice at familytech.biz.

