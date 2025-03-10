This is kind of like "Inside Out" for adults

The Tony and Puitzer-winning rock musical "Next to Normal" is on stage at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Hart Theater Company show just opened on March 6, 2025 and continue through March 23.

The main character in "Next to Normal" is a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder, and how her illness affects the rest of her family.

It addresses topics such as grief, depression, suicide and drug abuse.

Director Chase Ramsey compares it to a popular children's movie only for adults.

"Last year the number one movie of the year was 'Inside Out 2,'" he said. "We are mental health-focused right now. More than ever in our history, I think. It's such a vulnerable time out there and yet so much beauty to be found. I think this musical lives as a reminder of that juxtaposed beauty in the chaos."

It's recommended for audiences 18+.

To get tickets go to saltlakecountyarts.org/events/next-to-normal.

