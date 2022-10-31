This is no trick -- a Utah family receives a special Halloween gift

Utah has a large shortage of foster parents right now. There are children out there who still need a loving, safe home.

Some children need temporary placement, others need long-term care and even adoption.

Parents interesting in becoming fosters can request the ages of the children they would like in their home, and they are matched with a child or children that fits those requests.

Utah Foster Care offers ongoing support and training.

A foster family received a special gift on The PLACE on Monday — a new puppy, donated by Big Hearted Breeders.

If it's not the right time to be a foster parent, you can still support children in need in Utah.

Shopping on Amazon through the program that gives back to the Utah Foster Care Foundation is one way.

You can also donate money directly.

For more information click here.