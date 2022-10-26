This is no trick, Jack-O pizza is a perfect treat for just $10

If you crave fresh pizza but the idea of making it yourself fills you with horror… or if you love zombie movies but reanimated leftovers turn your stomach... Pick up a fresh Jack-O pizza from Papa Murphy's.

Bring this pumpkin-shaped, pepperoni-covered, olive-eyed creation to life in your oven and treat your goblins and gremlins to a fresh pizza that'll make them scream with joy this Halloween.

This shockingly delicious Jack-O pizza with pepperoni and mozzarella is available now through October 31, 2022 for just $10.

If you don't want to go trick-or-treating to indulge your sweet tooth, you can purchase a Jack-O pizza and one pound of Papa Murphy's made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $4 more.

It's a 'Scream of a Deal' for just $14.

You can find a location nearest you at papamurphys.com