This is no trick, Jack-O pizza is a perfect treat for just $10

Papa Murphy's Jack-O pizza is back in time for Halloween
Papa Murphy's is scary good and a scary good deal.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Oct 26, 2022
If you crave fresh pizza but the idea of making it yourself fills you with horror… or if you love zombie movies but reanimated leftovers turn your stomach... Pick up a fresh Jack-O pizza from Papa Murphy's.

Bring this pumpkin-shaped, pepperoni-covered, olive-eyed creation to life in your oven and treat your goblins and gremlins to a fresh pizza that'll make them scream with joy this Halloween.

This shockingly delicious Jack-O pizza with pepperoni and mozzarella is available now through October 31, 2022 for just $10.

If you don't want to go trick-or-treating to indulge your sweet tooth, you can purchase a Jack-O pizza and one pound of Papa Murphy's made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $4 more.

It's a 'Scream of a Deal' for just $14.

You can find a location nearest you at papamurphys.com

