This is one of the last remaining all-hand-quilted quilt shows in the United States

The Holiday Quilt Show and Auction
(The Place Advertiser) - The Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is coming to Salt Lake City November 14-16, with proceeds supporting expectant mothers and their babies at the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital.
The Holiday Quilt Show and Auction began in 1983 and is one of the last remaining all-hand-quilted quilt shows in the United States.

It's hosted by Intermountaintain Foundation, and proceeds from the show support expectant mothers and their babies at the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center at Primary Children's Hospital.

Proceeds from this year's event will help bring a state-of-the-art, fetal ultrasound imaging machine to the fetal center.

The machine is vital to diagnosing and treating unborn babies.

To date, the event has raised more than $4.5 million to support Intermountain Foundation's work to provide the highest quality healthcare to Salt Lake Valley and beyond.

The Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is November 14-16, 2024 with the Gala on November 16 at Little America.

For ticket and for more information please visit: holidayquiltshow.org.

