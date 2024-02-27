This is only the third non-fiction book by bestselling author Richard Paul Evans

Richard Paul Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than 40 novels.

He's also the author of three non-fiction books, one of which is being released Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

It's titled "Sharing Too Much: Musings from an Unlikely Life", and it's a very personal compilation of essays.

Richard Paul Evans says readers can get to know him "for real", and he opens up about everything from how he saved his marriage to being bullied for his Tourette's syndrome.

You can find "Sharing Too Much" wherever books are sold, and learn more about it at RichardPaulEvans.com.