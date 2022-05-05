This is Salt Lake City's newest Hip Hop festival -- Spring Fest '22

Reggae, Pop & Hip Hop music is coming to Spring Fest '22.

We talked with Alex "Funny Man" Thomas, who is hosting the festival as well as Ron Edwards, the Promoter.

Other guests include: Common Kings, Macy Kate, Kalan. FrFr, Analea Brown James the Mormon, Mike Styles, Pur & 95 Dan, Soggy GQ, D Blacc, Kahmone, Spazmatics and special guest The Boss Rick Ross.

This music fest is happening May 7, 2022 at the Great Saltair, 12409 W. Saltair Drive in Magna.

For more information go to: globalfestevents.com.

