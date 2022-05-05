Watch
The Place

Actions

This is Salt Lake City's newest Hip Hop festival -- Spring Fest '22

Spring Fest is coming this weekend to Saltair!
Posted at 2:13 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 16:13:22-04

Reggae, Pop & Hip Hop music is coming to Spring Fest '22.

We talked with Alex "Funny Man" Thomas, who is hosting the festival as well as Ron Edwards, the Promoter.

Other guests include: Common Kings, Macy Kate, Kalan. FrFr, Analea Brown James the Mormon, Mike Styles, Pur & 95 Dan, Soggy GQ, D Blacc, Kahmone, Spazmatics and special guest The Boss Rick Ross.

This music fest is happening May 7, 2022 at the Great Saltair, 12409 W. Saltair Drive in Magna.

For more information go to: globalfestevents.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere