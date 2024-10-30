This is the 10th year of Glover Nursery's Pumpkin Smash & Food Drive

The Glover family has been in the gardening and landscaping industry, in Utah, for over 130 years. They have about 40 different varieties of trees on site at their nursery.

It has remained in the family through the generations and have a large number of Utah Certified Nursery Professionals, horticulturalists and master gardeners on the team.

Sister and brother, Regan and Ryan Glover, joined us in studio and said they have over 300 years of Utah specific gardening experience.

This is the 10th year of their Pumpkin Smash & Food Drive, which started as just a fun way to smash up Jack-O-Lanterns after Halloween among the family, and had evolved into a community event.

You're invited to take part on Saturday, November 2 from 10am to 2pm at Glover Nursery located at 275 S 1300 W, West Jordan, UT 84088.

You can bring your own pumpkin, and there will be some provided by Schmidt's Farm & Greenhouse as well.

There will also be games and food trucks to enjoy!

You're also asked to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation for Utah Food Bank.

For more information please visit glovernursery.com.

