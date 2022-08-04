Watch Now
This is the best way to see Utah

Start making memories in this Ultra Light travel trailer
Posted at 2:32 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:55:25-04

Start making plenty of memories with your family while camping and sleeping in this Sundance Ultra Lite travel trailer available at Parris RV.

The travel trailer has a front private bedroom, and there's a set of double-size bunk beds in the rear.

The single slide U-shaped dinette is where you can enjoy your meals, play a card game or two, and someone may even like to sleep here at night.

The outside kitchen features a two-burner range and a sink to make meals while enjoying the fresh air.

You can also enjoy the shade from the 20' awning.

If you're tired of hauling around a larger luxury unit, then you need one of these Heartland Sundance Ultra Lite travel trailers!

There is colossal storage with the exterior pass-through storage compartment with motion LED lighting, and the secure step entry steps have an extra-large handle for you to enter the unit safely.

The Azdel laminated sidewalls have a lightweight non-wood substrate for a sound barrier and better insulation value.

These trailers will meet your exact camping needs whether you're looking for a single slide or a double slide bunkhouse!

Parris RV has four locations:

  • 4360 South State, Murray
  • 5545 South State, Murray
  • 425 East 920 North, Payson
  • 5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information please visit: ParrisRV.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
