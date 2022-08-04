This is the best way to see Utah

Start making plenty of memories with your family while camping and sleeping in this Sundance Ultra Lite travel trailer available at Parris RV.

The travel trailer has a front private bedroom, and there's a set of double-size bunk beds in the rear.

The single slide U-shaped dinette is where you can enjoy your meals, play a card game or two, and someone may even like to sleep here at night.

The outside kitchen features a two-burner range and a sink to make meals while enjoying the fresh air.

You can also enjoy the shade from the 20' awning.

If you're tired of hauling around a larger luxury unit, then you need one of these Heartland Sundance Ultra Lite travel trailers!

There is colossal storage with the exterior pass-through storage compartment with motion LED lighting, and the secure step entry steps have an extra-large handle for you to enter the unit safely.

The Azdel laminated sidewalls have a lightweight non-wood substrate for a sound barrier and better insulation value.

These trailers will meet your exact camping needs whether you're looking for a single slide or a double slide bunkhouse!

Parris RV has four locations:

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

For more information please visit: ParrisRV.com.